Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 08, 2017)

Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $423,413,136 for modification P00002 to definitize a previously awarded advance acquisition contract to a fixed-price-incentive modification contract (N00019-16-C-0003).



This modification provides for the manufacture and delivery of 25 Lot 14 AH-1Z new build aircraft in support of the H-1 upgrade program in support of the Marine Corps.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60 percent); and Amarillo, Texas (40 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2020. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $423,413,136 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting authority.





On Feb 07, The Pentagon announced the following related contract:



-- Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $49,059,826 advanced acquisition contract for the procurement of long-lead items and components for 27 Lot 15 AH-1Z aircraft for the Marine Corps.

Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60 percent); and Amarillo, Texas (40 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2018.

Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement funds (Navy) in the amount of $49,059,826 are being obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-17-C-0030).



-ends-

