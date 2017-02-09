SIA to Place US$13.8B Order for Boeing Aircraft to Drive Additional Growth Through Next Decade

(Source: Singapore Airlines; issued Feb 09, 2017)

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, for additional growth and fleet modernisation through the next decade.



SIA has today signed a letter of intent with the US airframe manufacturer comprising the 39 firm orders plus six options for each aircraft type, which if exercised will enlarge the deal to as many as 51 aircraft. The 777-9s are due for delivery from the 2021/22 financial year and the 787-10s for delivery from the 2020/21 financial year.



The proposed order, which is valued at US$13.8 billion based on published list prices, includes flexibility for the SIA Group to substitute the 787-10 orders for other variants of the 787 family.



“Today’s major order for widebody aircraft enables us to continue operating a modern and fuel-efficient fleet, providing the SIA Group with additional expansion opportunities to ensure that we retain our industry-leading position,” said SIA CEO, Mr Goh Choon Phong.



“We are continuing to invest for the future of the SIA Group. This order is also another demonstration of our commitment to further growing the Singapore hub, as we will be able to offer even more travel options for our customers.”



The General Electric GE9X is the sole engine type for the 777-9s, which are intended primarily for use on long-haul routes. SIA has selected the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 to power the 787-10s, which are to be operated on medium-range routes.



SIA is a longstanding Boeing customer with more than 50 current-generation 777 aircraft in service. Subsidiaries SilkAir, Scoot and SIA Cargo are also operators of Boeing aircraft, with 737-800s, 787-8/9s and 747-400 Freighters in service, respectively.



This is the SIA Group’s first order for the newest 777 variant that is currently under development, the 777-9. SIA is already the launch customer for the 787-10, which is also currently in development, having placed an initial order in 2013 for 30 aircraft for delivery from the 2018/19 financial year.



In addition to the 30 previously-ordered 787-10s, SIA has outstanding orders with Airbus for five A380-800s and 57 A350-900s. SilkAir has outstanding orders with Boeing for 37 737 MAX 8s, while Scoot has orders with Boeing for eight 787-8/9s and Tigerair has orders with Airbus for 39 A320neos.



(ends)



Boeing Statement on Singapore Airlines' Intent to Purchase 20 777-9s, 19 787-10s

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Feb. 09, 2017)

SEATTLE --- Boeing is pleased that Singapore Airlines has announced its commitment to purchase 20 777-9s and 19 787-10 Dreamliners. The national carrier and 787-10 launch customer also announced its recommitment for its previous order for 30 787-10 airplanes.



When finalized, the order will be posted on the Boeing Orders and Deliveries website.



"Singapore Airlines has been a valued Boeing customer for more than 50 years and we are honored they have selected the 777X and additional 787-10s to expand its future widebody fleet. They are the most efficient, capable and passenger preferred airplanes in their class," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister. "We appreciate the trust, commitment and endorsement of Singapore Airlines, and look forward to delivering market-leading capability to one of the world's most widely respected industry leaders."



Advanced technology including a new composite wing, all-new engines and superior aerodynamics will result in the incredible fuel efficiency promised by the 777X family. The 777-9 will be the largest and most efficient twin-engine commercial jet in the world with the lowest operating cost per seat of any commercial airplane and no competitor in its market segment.



The 787-10 is the third member of the super-efficient, passenger-pleasing 787 Dreamliner family. With its greater passenger and cargo capacity, high degree of commonality and passenger-pleasing features, the 787-10 will complement the family while setting a new benchmark for fuel efficiency and operating economics – 25 percent better fuel per seat and emissions than the airplanes than the competition it will replace.



Since its introduction, the 787 Dreamliner has opened more than 130 new city pairs, connecting the world as never before.



-ends-

