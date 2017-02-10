Strong Dassault Aviation Presence at the Aero India Airshow in Bangalore

SAINT-CLOUD, France --- The Dassault Aviation group is particularly pleased to present its dual military and civil know-how at the 2017 Aero India airshow, held in Bangalore (India) from 14th to 18th February.



Dassault Aviation’s large-scale presence at this prestigious air show reflects the long-standing relationship of trust between the Group and its Indian customers. The Indian Air Force has been flying Dassault aircraft since 1953 and the contract to acquire 36 Rafale, signed last September, is a continuation of this strategic, technological and industrial success story. In the field of business aviation, Indian companies are also turning to the Group, with about twenty Falcon already in service and promising prospects for the future.



Dassault Aviation’ participation at the 2017 Aero India airshow is marked by:

 the presence of three French Air Force Rafale, with daily flying displays.

 the presence of a Falcon 8X, the flagship of the Falcon range, as well as a Falcon 2000LXS.



“On the occasion of this air show, Dassault Aviation recalls its complete determination to reinforce the partnership that unites it with India, in particular within the framework of the ‘Make in India’ policy developed by Mr. Narendra Modi. We thus hope to be in a position to satisfy the future needs of the Indian Air Force and naval aviation”, declared Mr. Eric Trappier, Chairman & CEO of Dassault Aviation.





With more than 8,000 military and civil aircraft delivered to more than 90 countries over the past 60 years, and having logged nearly 28 million flight hours to date, Dassault Aviation can offer recognized know-how and experience in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, from the Rafale fighter to the Falcon range of high-end business jets, as well as military unmanned air systems. In 2015, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €4.20 billion. The company has almost 12,000 employees. In 2016, Dassault Aviation celebrated the first centennial of its history, which started in 1916 with Marcel Dassault and the Éclair propeller.



