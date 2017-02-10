Saab Media Activity at Aero India 2017

(Source: Saab; issued Feb 10, 2017)

Defence and security company Saab will have an extensive range of activities for the media during Aero India 2017, at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru, from 14 to 8 February. Please visit us in Hall C, Stand 2.6-B.



At Aero India 2017 Saab will exhibit products and solutions from our complete product portfolio across the air, land and sea domains. These will include:



Gripen, the world’s most advanced multi-role combat aircraft. Built with the future in mind, Gripen is the smart answer to India’s need for effective, affordable 21st Century airpower. Saab’s Gripen E full-scale replica will be open to visitors throughout the show, giving visitors a first-hand experience of Gripen’s future-proof operational capabilities. Gripen will also be a highlight of the daily flying display.



Advanced airborne sensors and systems. Saab’s deep understanding of combat aircraft system design, combined with radars, electronic warfare and datalinks is unequalled. No other single manufacturer has this range of skills in-house, Therefore Saab is best placed to help India develop new capabilities in AESA fighter radars, self-protection, electronic attack and other key mission systems.



Next generation ground-based air defence (GBAD). Saab has the best solutions to secure India’s airspace through unique GBAD systems such as RBS 70 NG and BAMSE, combined with advanced AESA radars like the Giraffe 1X, ready and able to meet India’s VSHORAD and SRSAM requirements. Saab can transform the effectiveness, flexability and readiness of India’s air defences.



Ground and naval combat systems.Saab is renowned as the builder of tough, dependable and supremely effective weapons system such as the Carl Gustaf M4, AT4, NLAW and RBS15. With a proven track record in India, Saab stands ready to serve as a partner in future defence across land and sea.



All of Saab’s offerings to India come with true technology transfer, real industrial cooperation and are ready to meet the high standards of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.



