Final Evaluation of the 6th HRVCON at Training Range Near Slunj

(Source: Croatia Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 09, 2017)

The international exercise “MIR 17/1” conducted at the Military Training Range “Eugen Kvaternik” near Slunj from 7 - 10 February 2017 included the final practice and evaluation of the operational capabilities of the components of the 6th HRVCON to Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.



The 6th HRVCON is composed of 69 members of the Croatian Armed Forces, 19 members of the Army of Montenegro, two members of the Armed Forces of Albania and from Bosnia and Herzegovina respectively and one member of the Army of the Republic of Macedonia, and is commanded by Colonel Dražen Čovran.



The Contingent members began their preparations and integration of components n 30 January 2017 and took several training phases, In the last phase of the exercise they demonstrated their abilities and the evaluation team of the General Staff of the Croatian Armed Forces evaluated their readiness for the conduct of the tasks assigned in the area of operations.



The Head of the Evaluation Team, Colonel Mijo Kožić said that the Croatian Army's Combat Training Centre “Fran Krsto Frankopan“ ensured a realistical environment for a display of force protection, staff and advisory tasks and national support. “The members of the 6th HRVCON have proved their readiness and ability to complete the tasks within the Mission, and so have the candidates from the U.S.- Adriatic Charter partner countries,” concluded Colonel Kožić.



The Commander of the Croatian Army's Combat Training Centre and the Commander of the Training Range “Eugen Kvaternik“, Lt. Col. Mario Lilić was designated Officer for Scheduling the Exercise.



“The planning process and the Exercise itself engaged 40 enlisted soldiers, NCOs and officers of the Combat Training Centre of the Training and Doctrine Command of the Croatian Army, to ensure the Training Range simulate realistically the conditions in Afghanistan, and prepare adequately our members for their tasks within the Mission



The Exercise was attended by the Chief of the Operations Planning and Control Section of the Operations and Exercises Department of the General Staff of the Army of Montenegro, Lt. Col. Zoran Božović, as associate member of the Evaluation Team.



