Press Release

(Source: French aerospace industry group, GIFAS; issued Feb 09, 2017)

(Issued in French only; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The aeronautics and space sector remains the first surplus contributor to France's foreign trade balance in 2016.



Following the publication of foreign trade figures by the General Directorate of Customs of the Ministry of the Economy and Finance, resulting in a French trade deficit of 48.1 billion euros in 2016, media comments have attributed a substantial part of this deterioration to the aeronautical and space industries.



GIFAS (Groupement des Industries Françaises Aeronautiques et Spatiales) wishes to clarify the following facts:



 Aeronautical and space shipments are stable at a high level in 2016, equaling the record level of 2015 at € 58 billion.



 The aeronautical and space surplus for 2016 is at an excellent level at EUR 18.6 billion, but short of the record of EUR 22.3 billion in 2015. The aeronautics and space industry remains the first surplus contributor to trade balance.



 The December 2016 improvement in the trade balance is almost exclusively due to the aeronautics sector. Airbus deliveries in December reached an unprecedented 5.8 billion euros for 64 aircraft delivered from France.



The French aeronautics and space sector can therefore welcome its excellent and constant contribution to the balance of France's foreign trade.



-ends-

