Aero India 2017 - A Curtain Raiser

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 10, 2017)

The 11th biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition – Aero India 2017 will be held at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru from 14th to 18th February 2017.



Aero India which began in 1996, has carved a niche for itself as a premium aerospace and aviation exhibition in the international arena and has become one of the most sought after exhibitions in the Asian region in terms of participation from across the globe. The event is being organized and conducted by the Defence Exhibition Organisation (DEO).



The highlights of this year’s show are:

(i) Participation from 270 Indian Companies and 279 foreign companies. That is a total of 549 companies.



(ii) The total area of the show has grown from 24,403 sqm to 27,678 sqm this year.



(iii) Number of aircraft participating are 72.



(iv) The gross area has also increased from 2,50,000 sqm to 2,60,000 sqm.



(v) It is expected that two lakh business visitors will attend the show.



(vi) Seminars by State Governments (Andhra Global CEO’s Conclave on Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Opportunities in Andhra Pradesh) on 14th February from 1430 hrs onwards, shall be Chaired by the Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati.



The guest of Honour will be the Defence Minister Shri Manohar Parrikar, the Minister of State for Ministry of Science & Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences Shri YS Chowdary, the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge) Shri Rajiv Pratap Rudy, the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal BS Dhanoa, the Defence Secretary, Shri G Mohan Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), Shri AK Gupta and the Minister of Finance & Planning Commercial Taxes, Legislative Affairs, Government of Andhra Pradesh Shri Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.



Under the Make in India Initiative the CII, FICCI, PHD shall jointly conduct the following events on 15th February 2017 and the topics are:

(a) “Indian Aerospace: Investor’s Meet” by CII (1000 hrs – 1115 hrs).

(b) “Make in India in Aerospace: Are MSMEs geared for it? – Reflections and the Way Forward” - PHD, CII (1130hrs-1245 hrs).



(vii) Round Tables – Country specific by Indian Chambers (B2B)

(a) Indo-Swiss Business Meet

(b) Indo-UK

(c) Indo-Polish B2B Meetings by various companies



(viii) A Business to Business meeting area has been created and is being offered to Indian business industries free of cost.



(ix) Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala are setting up exclusive SEZ pavilions for attracting investment.



(x) Confirmation has been received from 30 Countries and the process is still on. In total 65 delegates comprising Ministers of Defence, Service Chiefs, Heads of Department from Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Brunei, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Germany, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Sudan, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, the UK, USA and Uzbekistan have confirmed their presence.



(xi) There shall be country-wise company participation from 23 countries, including official delegations. A total of 51 countries are participating. Exhibitors from USA, France, the UK, Russia, Israel, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Ukraine, Singapore, Sweden, Spain, South Africa, Italy, the UAE, South Korea, Hong Kong, the Czech Republic, Canada, Australia, Poland and Greece will participate.



Aerobatic teams participating in the show will be the Indian Air Force Sarang Team, the Indian Air Force Surya Kiran Team, the Scandinavian Air Show Team from Sweden and the Evolvkos Aerobatic Team from the UK.



