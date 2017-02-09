Leonardo: AW609 Programme Moves Forward Preparing for Icing Trials

(Source: Leonardo; issued Feb 09, 2017)

Leonardo’s AW609 civil tiltrotor is preparing for icing trials scheduled to take place later this year, with certification to follow in 2018. (Leonardo photo)

ROME --- The AW609 tiltrotor programme is expected to start icing trials soon following recent ground and flight testing activities. These advances have been made in support of FAA certification, which remains on track for 2018.



The third prototype, based at Leonardo’s facility in Philadelphia, performed several weeks of unrestrained ground testing and, more recently, flight trials that allowed avionics and all systems to be fully tested. During initial flights, the aircraft performed basic hovering and maneuvering and patterns around the airport, concluding with hover landing. Additional flights up to altitudes of 4000 feet with short takeoff and landing (STOL) are planned shortly.



The aircraft will undergo icing trials in Marquette, Michigan, through the winter. The tests will ensure the AW609 can fly in known icing conditions and reach operational standards not currently available in any other commercial aircraft.



The fourth AW609 prototype is now located within the main production area of the Philadelphia facility’s assembly line to ensure a smooth transition to the first production build aircraft, also planned for 2018.





BACKGROUND NOTE:



The unique flight characteristics of the AW609 combine the benefits of a helicopter and a fixed wing aircraft into one aircraft. Flying above adverse weather conditions with up to nine people in comfort or a combination of stretchers and medical attendants in a pressurized cabin with turboprop-like speed and performance, the AW609 represents the next generation of aircraft transport.



With agreements for nearly 60 units from customers around the world, including the intention of the UAE Joint Aviation Command to take delivery of three aircraft, the AW609 is capable of diverse missions, including patrol and search and rescue, offshore transport, executive/private transport and homeland security roles. Development agreements are in place with Bristow Group and Era Group, for offshore and EMS variants, respectively.



-ends-

