Volvo Group Governmental Sales to Exhibit A Comprehensive Range of Vehicles At the IDEX Show In Abu Dhabi (UAE)

(Source: Volvo Group Governmental Sales; issued Feb 10, 2017)

PARIS --- With a market presence of more than 30 years in all the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and with several thousands vehicles in service over the world, VGGS is to exhibit a comprehensive range at the IDEX show, to be held in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) on 19-23 February 2015.



VGGS, through its five makes (Renault Trucks Defense, Acmat Defense, Panhard Defense, Volvo Defense and Mack Defense), offers a comprehensive range of innovative solutions for protection and mobility at the broader sense, on road and off road, and other systems through a wide range of products designed to meet current challenges: land security, border protection, fight against terrorism, defense, area monitoring, infantry and special forces.



The vehicles exhibited on the two stands are as follows:

-- VAB MK III Infantry Fighting Vehicle: 6x6, 20-ton, 340 HP armored fighting vehicle provided with ballistic, anti-blast and IED protection, and able to transport 2 crew + 7 troops. This version will be equipped with a Cockerill Maintenance and Ingénierie (CMI) 90 mm turret.



-- Dagger APC: 4x4 disengageable, 5.5-ton, 166 HP liaison vehicle, with various protection levels able to transport 2 crew + 6 troops.



-- SHERPA APC XL with Assault Ladder: 4x4, 10.9-ton, 265 HP armored fighting vehicle, available with various protection levels, and able to transport 2 crew + 8 troops. Equipped with [an 8.50-meter] assault ladder.



-- Mack Defense Lakota: 6x6, 20-ton, 370 HP armored fighting vehicle provided with ballistic, anti-blast and IED protection, and able to transport 2 crew + 7 troops.



VGGS will be on the CP-305 stand associated with the French Pavilion in the outdoor area of the show, and Mack Defense will be on the 03-A30 stand in the US Pavilion.





Volvo Group Governmental Sales is in charge of Defense, Security activities and Emergency services within the Volvo Group, with the following brands: Renault Trucks Defense, Acmat Defense, Panhard Defense, Volvo Defense and Mack Defense. Volvo Group Governmental Sales is determined to become a leading player in the field of wheeled military and security vehicles.



Renault Trucks Defense, one of three participants in the Joint Venture (GME) which was awarded the Scorpion contract by the Minister of Defense on 5 December 2014, is developing the French Army's new generation of front-line vehicles Griffon and Jaguar. Renault Trucks Defense is in particular responsible for supplying the powertrains for these two vehicles, and for providing the whole supply chain for the spare parts and components of the Scorpion program.



