French Manufacturers Come Out In Force At Aero India 2017

(Source: French aerospace industry association, GIFAS; issued Feb 10, 2017)

The GIFAS-coordinated French Pavilion will feature 43 exhibiting companies (33 in 2015) at this international air show to be held in Bangalore from 14 to 18 February 2017.



The exhibitors in the French Pavilion will be: AD Industrie - ADR - AHG - Air Liquide - Alkan - Arconic - ASB Group - Ati-Interco - Aubert & Duval - Axon’Cable - BeAM Machines - Cimulec Group - Dassault Aviation - Dassault Systèmes - Elvia PCB Group - Esterel Technologies - First - GMI-Aero - Groupe Ségneré - Hexcel - Hutchinson - Mach Aéro - Mecapole - Nexeya - Novae Aerospace - Novintec - Oceta - Paris Saint Denis Aéro - Precicast - Prysmian - Rafale International - Rafaut - Recaero - Safran - Saft - Sereme - Socomore - Sofradir - Sunaero - Techway - Thales - Titeflex Aerospace - Zodiac Aerospace.



If we take into account the French companies with their own stands (Airbus - Liebherr Aerospace - MBDA - Nicomatic - Techman-Head - Trigo), France will be making the strongest foreign showing in terms of exhibiting companies. All the sectors will be represented: civil and military aviation, defence and space.



Mr Alexandre Ziegler, the French Ambassador to India, will visit the French Pavilion on Tuesday 14 February 2017 and meet the GIFAS SMEs.



Meetings between French manufacturers and Indian contract givers are programmed throughout the week.



Dassault Aviation Rafale aircraft of the French Air Force and an Airbus Helicopters H130 EMS (emergency medical service) helicopter will be presented.





GIFAS is the Groupement des Industries Françaises Aéronautiques et Spatiales.



-ends-

