Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 10, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, has been awarded an agreement modification totaling $8,153,741 through the addition of Phase II base tasks to a previously awarded other transaction (OT) for prototype project agreement for the Multi Azimuth Defense Fast Intercept Round Engagement System (MAD-FIRES) program.



Under modification P00005, the government negotiated and added a Phase II base effort, Option 1 and Option 2 to the previously awarded OT agreement, HR0011-15-9-0008.



The MAD-FIRES program is an advanced technology development and demonstration program to create a gun launched, medium caliber, guided, actively controlled projectile with significantly improved range and accuracy over current systems.



The entire Phase II program (base, Option 1, and Option 2) is to be accomplished in 30 months.



The addition of the MAD-FIRES Phase II base program increases the total cumulative face value of the agreement to $18,073,602 from $9,919,861.



Work will be performed in the following locations: Grand Prairie, Texas (76.92 percent); Minneapolis, Minnesota (6.28 percent); Montville, New Jersey (4.52 percent); Dallas, Texas (3.57 percent); Brea, California (3.12 percent); Bethesda, Maryland (1.99 percent); Keyser, West Virginia (1.37 percent); Marion, Illinois (1.16 percent); and Westminster, Maryland (1.07 percent). The Lockheed Martin MAD-FIRES Phase II base program is expected to complete on Nov. 9, 2017.



The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, located in Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.



