Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) III Upgrade Project

(Source: Canadian Ministry of National Defence; issued Feb 10, 2017)

OTTAWA --- The experiences of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and our allies in Afghanistan and other areas of operation continue to demonstrate the ongoing need for a highly protected, yet highly mobile Light Armoured Vehicle.



The Government of Canada is providing the required equipment to the Canadian Armed Forces to help them do their jobs, while supporting Canadian manufacturing, innovation, skills and economic development, and maintaining good, well-paying jobs for the middle class.



The LAV III Upgrade project (LAV UP) uses existing and evolving technology to improve the overall capability of the LAV III fleet. The project will modernize a portion of the existing LAV III fleet to ensure it remains the backbone of domestic and expeditionary task forces. It will also extend the life span of the LAV to 2035.



The following turret and chassis (hull) enhancements to the LAVs include:



--Mobility – upgrade of mobility systems such as the power train, suspension, running gear and brakes (chassis);

--Protection – installation of additional protection, improving its survivability against increased threats (chassis);

--Human Factors Engineering – improved crew ergonomics (turret and chassis);

--Command Support - integration of systems to provide for consolidated information and rapid execution of decisions to improve mission effectiveness (turret); and

--Precision – upgrade of various components of the sighting system (turret).



On February 10th, 2017, the Government of Canada announced a contract amendment with General Dynamics Land Systems – Canada (GDLS-C) to provide chassis upgrades to 141 LAV Operational Requirement Integration Task (LORIT) vehicles. The contract amendment is valued at $404 million (taxes included).



With General Dynamics Land Systems – Canada employs over 2,000 people in the London region, this announcement will sustain the equivalent of approximately 250 advanced skilled jobs for the middle class in London and will benefit numerous Canadian small and medium enterprises that supply equipment and services to General Dynamics.



Previous LAV upgrades



In October 2011, the Government of Canada announced a $1.064 billion (taxes included) contract awarded to General Dynamics Land Systems – Canada to deliver 550 upgraded LAV IIIs. Under this contract, 409 vehicles received turret and chassis upgrades and 141 LORIT vehicles will receive turret upgrades.



The first on-schedule delivery of upgraded LAVs was announced in January 2013. Final delivery is expected to occur by December 2019. By the end of 2016, 409 vehicles were upgraded.



General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada to Increase Protection and Mobility for Canadian Army's LAV Fleet

(Source: General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada; issued Feb 10, 2017)

LONDON, Ontario --- General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada has been awarded a CA$404 million contract amendment by the Government of Canada to upgrade 141 Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) III vehicles.



The upgrades will enhance the performance and survivability of these Canadian designed and manufactured vehicles. It also ensures the consistency and availability of equipment for training and deployments. In addition, having a fleet of LAVs of largely the same configuration reduces long-term maintenance costs.



The LAV III Upgrade program delivers vehicles in the new LAV 6.0 configuration. It is the direct result of lessons learned by the Canadian Army in Afghanistan , and was developed with substantial inputs from the Government of Canada . The upgrades include the life-saving double-V hull, protection and mobility enhancements, onboard vetronics and capacity for future growth and modularity.



"We are committed to delivering highly protected, flexible and capable vehicles to our soldiers and the LAV 6.0 provides the Canadian Army with best-in-class protection and mobility," said Danny Deep , vice president of General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada. "This announcement is welcome news to the London area and to our suppliers across Canada whose jobs will be sustained with this additional work."



In October 2011 , the Government of Canada awarded General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada a CA$1.064 billion contract to incorporate a comprehensive upgrade package into 550 of the Canadian Army's fleet of LAV III combat vehicles and extends their life to 2035.



This contract sustains approximately 250 highly skilled jobs in advanced manufacturing in the London, Ontario, region. In addition, it will be of direct economic benefit to General Dynamics' extensive supplier network located across Canada .





General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada is a defence industry leader in land and amphibious systems development and integration. Based in London, Ontario, the Canadian operations employs more than 2,000 people in the design, manufacture and support of light- and medium-armoured vehicles, and are specialists in machining, materials, electronics, software development, prototyping, logistics support and systems integration.



