Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Feb. 9, 2017)

-- BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services, Rockville, Maryland (W9113M-17-D-0001);

-- Dynetics Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (W9113M-17-D-0002);

-- Kbrwyle Technology Solutions LLC, Columbia, Maryland (W9113M-17-D-0003);

-- Northrop Grumman Technical Services Inc., Herndon, Virginia (W9113M-17-D-0004);

-- QWK Integrated Solutions LLC, Huntsville, Alabama (W9113M-17-D-0005);

-- Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Massachusetts (W9113M-17-D-0006);

-- Science Applications International Corp., McLean, Virginia (W9113M-17-D-0007); and

-- Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (W9113M-17-D-0008),



will share in the award of a $3,038,000,000 order dependent contract for a research and development effort for the design, development, demonstration, and integration, domain-one of space/high altitude and missile defense hardware and software solutions.



The program is being awarded as a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts in support of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and Army Forces Strategic Command.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order; with an estimated completion date of Feb. 8, 2026.



U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

