First Indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&C) in IOC Configuration to be Handed over to IAF During Aero India 2017

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 11, 2017)

Based on Embraer EMB-145 regional jet airframe, the first of the Indian Air Force’s new airborne early warning and control aircraft will be formally delivered during the Aero India air show this week. (Twitter photo)

The first indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&C) in IOC configuration shall be handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF), on 14th February during Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka Air base in Bengaluru.



This was announced by Chairman DRDO and Secretary Department of Defence (R&D), Dr. S. Christopher while addressing the media in Bengaluru today, during the curtain raiser on DRDO’s participation in Aero India-2017.



The Airborne Surveillance System is a game changer in air warfare. The AEW&C System is a system of systems populated with state-of-the art Active Electronically Scanned Radar, Secondary Surveillance Radar, Electronic and Communication Counter Measures, LOS (Line of Sight) and beyond LOS data link, voice communication system and self-protection suite, built on an Emb-145 platform, having an air to air refueling capability to enhance surveillance time.



A Complex tactical software has been developed for fusion of information from the sensors, to provide the air situation picture along with intelligence to handle identification/classification threat assessment. Battle management functions are built in house to work as a network centric system of Integrated Air Command & Control System (IACCS) node.



This system has been developed and evaluated through collaborative efforts between DRDO and the IAF, with coordination for certification clearance and quality assurance by CEMILAC and DGAQA.



The AEW&C system has undergone all weather and environmental trials and has been accepted by the IAF for induction.



