India Successfully Test-Fires Exo-Atmospheric Interceptor Missile

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 11, 2017)

At 0745 hrs today, India successfully conducted a test wherein an incoming ballistic missile target was intercepted by an exo-atmospheric interceptor missile off the Bay of Bengal.



With this commendable scientific achievement, India has crossed an important milestone in building its overall capability towards enhanced security against incoming ballistic missile threats. It has entered an exclusive club of four nations with developing capabilities to secure its skies and cities against hostile threats.



Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Shri Manohar Parrikar lauded the efforts of the DRDO and all the scientists involved for their dedicated efforts in this significant achievement.



(ends)



India Successfully Test-Fires Star Wars-Type Interceptor Missile

(Source: NDTV; posted Feb 12, 2017)

By Pallava Bagla