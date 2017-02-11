Ukroboronprom Successfully Tested New Missiles for Ukrainian Air Force

UKROBORONPROM SJSHC “Artem” developed and manufactured new missile munitions for Ukrainian Air Force. New missiles caliber 80 mm are designed to destroy ground targets and are developed for attack helicopters and aircraft using regular starter units.



MI-8MSB – modernized by UOP enterprises-participants and equipped with new engines, sighting and navigation equipment and optical-electronic suppression station “Adros” was used during the tests.



Mi-8MSB crew ripple-fired and individually fired new missiles. All missiles came out of starter units and hit predetermined targets. It should be noted that ripple-fire, complete unit discharge – containing 20 missiles – takes about half a second.



