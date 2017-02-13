Irkut Corporation Expands Su-30MKI Program

(Source: Irkut Corporation; issued Feb 13, 2017)

Irkut Corporation (a member of UAC) participates in AERO INDIA 2017 Air Show (Bangalore, 14-18 February). The corporate products are represented in models of Su-30MKI, Yak-130, MC-21, and Yak-152 aircraft at the stand of UAC.Su-30MKI multirole fighters are the exceptional exhibits of AERO INDIA 2017. These aircraft constitute the backbone of the Indian Air Force. Traditionally, Su-30MKIs are presented at static display and in the flight program of the air show.Su-30MKI program comprising development, deliveries, establishment of licence manufacturing, has become one the most successful Russia's military-technical cooperation programmes.While participating in numerous international exercises, the pilots of Indian Air Force flying Su-30MKI fighters have been repeatedly winning combat training engagements against modern fighter aircraft of various types. Currently, Indian enterprises are building up Su-30MKI overhaul infrastructure.The presentation on Su-30MKI program status is available at the official web-site of Irkut Corporation.-ends-