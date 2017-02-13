Germany Buys Norwegian Missiles

(Source: Norway Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 13, 2017)

(Issued in Norwegian; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

From left to right: CEO Kongsberg Geir Håøy, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Norwegian Minister of Defence Ine Eriksen Søreide, President Kongsberg Defence Systems Eirik Lie. (Kongsberg photo)

Norway and Germany have a strategic agreement on the acquisition of submarines. Now Germany has confirmed that it will procure missiles from Norwegian industry. This will help to secure Norwegian jobs for a long time.



“The government is working to achieve industrial agreements with the ambition that they will secure work for Norwegian defense industry to a value corresponding to the acquisition of new submarines. Norwegian defense industry has solid products of relevance for new submarines, and we are working hard to secure access to international markets for these and other Norwegian defense products,” says Prime Minister Erna Solberg.



Cooperation with Germany provides a solid, integrated solution with significant involvement of the Norwegian defense industry, and will help to secure Norwegian jobs for a long time.



The partnership provides a good opportunity for both the major well-known actors, but also for small and medium enterprises in Norway. Just as Norway recognizes Germany's expertise in submarines, acknowledging Germany Norwegian expertise in missiles and missile technology. Germany therefore wants to go into an extensive cooperation with Norway in this area.



“Germany is planning to acquire a significant number of missiles for its navy. This provides great opportunities for Norwegian industry, both for Kongsberg and for Norwegian subcontractors. It is important to ensure technological advancement of Norwegian missile technology, and in the years ahead we will, along with Germany, further develop the Norwegian NSM against future threats,” says Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide.



Germany agreed to enter into a comprehensive missile cooperation around the Norwegian NSM when cooperation was agreed. The value of future sales of NSM to Germany will alone could reach over 10 billion.



“Cooperation with Germany gives us industrial cooperation on a number of other areas. One example is the battle management system for submarines, where Kongsberg is a world leader. Also here are the contracts for Norwegian industry in the billions in the years ahead,” says the defense minister.



Kongsberg is a major supplier of combat management systems for submarines and has customers all over the world, including European nations such as Italy and Germany. Cooperation with Germany will further strengthen the position as Norwegian defense industry has built up in this area through decades of high-tech development. Export potential will increase as a consequence of the extensive cooperation that Norway and Germany are now entering.



Norway has chosen a solid partner for the future. Germany is our largest trading partner and one of our closest allies. Now entered into even closer cooperation on defense since, and it will have a major impact on the Navy and Army general.



(ends)



Norway and Germany Initiate Extended Industrial Cooperation

(Source: Kongsberg Gruppe; issued Feb 13, 2017)





Kongsberg, together with a network of approximately 100 small and large suppliers across Norway, will have large and key deliveries to the new submarines, where amongst other the submarines’ combat management system will be delivered by Norwegian industry.

- Acknowledgement of the qualities of NSM, says @erna_solberg. Comments from PM (@Statsmin_kontor), Def.min. (@Forsvarsdep) & @Geir_Haoy pic.twitter.com/mp4tLevG3L — Kongsberg Gruppen (@kongsbergasa) February 13, 2017



In a press conference this afternoon, Norwegian authorities announced that the strategic partnership for submarine acquisition expands to include Kongsberg’s Naval Strike Missile (NSM). The cooperation entails further development of the missile, and that the German navy intends to acquire a significant number of NSM for its vessels. This also enables a close cooperation on joint maintenance and logistics between the German and the Norwegian navy.



NSM is the world’s only fifth generation long-range precision missile based on a passive sensor technology and low radar signature. NSM is today in operation in the Norwegian and the Polish Navy, and was recently chosen by Malaysia.



(ends)





Germany and Norway to Extend Naval Cooperation from Submarines to Antisurface Missiles

(Source: German Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 13, 2017)

BERLIN --- Germany and Norway have decided to launch a comprehensive strategic partnership for the cooperation of their naval forces. The intention is to jointly develop, procure and operate not only submarines but also anti-surface missiles in both their respective navies.



The planned cooperation will be based on agreed and harmonized requirements of both navies. Germany and Norway will both need to replace or modernise older missiles within a similar timeframe. The Harpoon missile, for example, currently in service, will have to be replaced in the course of the next decade. The requirements that both navies place on these weapon systems are identical, too. This forms the basis for synergies and cost-saving effects.



Combining strengths



Norway’s expertise in its key technology of missiles is well known and acknowledged. Therefore, Germany intends to participate in a joint Norwegian-led effort to improve the Naval Strike Missile, already well tried and in-service in Norway. To this end, the countries’ respective technological and military strengths are to be combined to optimum effect.



The joint missile to be developed will then form the basis for close cooperation in the fields of maintenance, training and logistics and will be one of the long-term cooperative activities of both countries. Thus, the Federal Ministry of Defence intends to effectively strengthen the required German Navy capabilities in the European context.



“Important signal for cooperation in Europe”



"I am pleased that, thanks to this cooperative armament project, we can raise the partnership between Norway and Germany, which is already a close one, to a higher level. This cooperation will strengthen the capabilities of our Navy; it sends an important signal for closer cooperation in Europe and shows that truly joint development and procurement of identical weapon systems is possible,” says German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen.



The multirole combat ship MKS 180 will be the first German Navy ship to be equipped with the joint missile. In the long run, the missile is to become the standard system of all frigates of both the German and the Norwegian navies.



Negotiations will start soon. The agreement with Norway is to be concluded this summer. In principle, this German-Norwegian cooperative project is open to other partners as well.



-ends-

