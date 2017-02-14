Saab Capabilities on Show at IDEX 2017

(Source: Saab; issued Feb 14, 2017)

Defence and security company Saab is showcasing its global portfolio of smarter solutions at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, from 19 to 23 February, stand 07 - B41. Visit to see and hear how Saab’s solutions give customers’ capabilities the vital edge.



At IDEX, Saab will showcase how it works closer and more effectively with its customers to enhance their capabilities and achieve the customer’s military or civil goals. Daily mini-talks delivered on the stand at 11:00, 13:00 and 15:00 by Saab experts, will explore the latest themes in security and protection of society, focusing on identifying challenging targets by radar, responding to CBRN incidents and search & rescue at sea.



The centerpiece of the Saab stand will be the airborne GlobalEye AEW&C system. GlobalEye is an all new capability designed to ensure decision makers have the necessary information to secure their territorial boundaries against wide ranging military and non-military threats. Also on display will be the UMS Skeldar VTOL UAV that due to its versatility is ideal for a wide range of missions.



Saab will display the world-famous Giraffe radar family and announce the new CoastControl coastal surveillance systems for coast guards. Both give customers’ the means to ensure the integrity of their national airspace and coastlines.



Also shown will be Saab’s training and simulation solutions that, be it for combat operations or responding to disasters, ensure personnel have the confidence and tactics to overcome the real life challenges they face when in an operational environment.



Focusing on navies, Saab’s Swordfish maritime patrol aircraft, Mine Countermeasure Vessels, and underwater vehicles work to keep vital maritime routes clear and safe. Meanwhile Saab’s Naval Combat System offers outstanding scalable operational capabilities, supporting all mission types, from the littorals to the open ocean.



We look forward to seeing you there!





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

