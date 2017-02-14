Indian Media: PLA Air Force to Participate in Aero India for First Time

(Source: China Military; issued Feb 14, 2017)

BEIJING --- The Aero India 2017, so-called “biggest” air show in Asia, will be held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, India, from Feb.14 to 18, 2017. Unlike previous ones, Aero India 2017 will see the presence of the Air Force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).



“In a first, Chinese delegation will be participating at the Aero India 2017, and what the delegation may look for is already a topic of discussion,” reported The Times of India on February 13.



"The Chinese delegation will have five officers from the PLA Air Force," according to The Times of India. And it even published the names of the five Chinese officers.



“Two additional officers will join at the request of China,” said India's Defense Ministry when confirming the participation of Chinese Air Force in the Aero India 2017.



"This is an important progress," the India's Defense Ministry added.



“The Chinese delegation is likely to garner a lot of attention in the Aero India 2017,” claimed The Times of India.



The Aero India 2017 will last for five days. Indo-Asian News Service said on February 13 that there will be 72 advanced fighters in the air show, with 270 Indian companies and 279 foreign companies.



The Aero India is held biennially and co-organized by India’s Defense Ministry and Indian Air Force among other departments.



(ends)



Aero India to Showcase US Military Aircraft

(Source: US Air Force; issued Feb 14, 2017)

PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii --- The United States military will be represented at Aero India 2017 at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru, India, Feb. 14-18, 2017.



Aero India is India’s premier aerospace exhibition and air show, held biannually.



A cross-section of U.S. military aircraft and equipment are scheduled to be present through static displays and aerial demonstrations including two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 35th Fighter Wing, Misawa Air Base, Japan; and one C-130J Super Hercules from the 143rd Airlift Wing, Rhode Island Air National Guard. One F-16 will conduct a single-ship demonstration during the show.



A highlight of the tradeshow will be a joint U.S. and India special forces combined freefall jump from a C-130J.



Through participation in air shows and other regional events, the United States is able to demonstrate its commitment to the security of the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, promote the standardization and interoperability of equipment, and display capabilities critical to the success of current and future military operations.



-ends-

