Timoney to Supply Further Modular Driveline Systems for Yugoimport Lazar 8 X 8S

(Source: Timoney Technology; dated Feb 19, issued Feb 15, 2017)

The Yugoimports Lazar 8 x 8 armoured vehicle uses a Timoney modular driveline system to provide high mobility. The chassis is shown here with the system fitted prior to being married up to the power pack and hull. (Timoney photo)

NAVAN, Ireland --- YugoImport-SDPR is building a further batch of Lazar 3s, which will be fitted with the Timoney designed T900 modular driveline systems. The new drivelines will be delivered during the middle of 2017 and the actual vehicles soon afterwards.



The Lazar is designed to operate where high mobility and tight turning circles are a key part of the vehicle's requirement, such as in urban operations, medium level armed conflicts, anti-terrorist and peacekeeping operations.



"The supply chain for the T900 demonstrates our technology transfer model. Having designed and proven the T900, we will be working with our key production partner, Texelis of France, to supply the units to YugoImports," said Shane O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer of Timoney.



"It is this method of operating which has put us in a very sound position as we celebrate this year 50 years of supporting AFV manufacturers around the world," added Mr O'Neill.



The T900 is designed for vehicles requiring a 9000kg weight load on each axle and includes the Timoney double wishbone suspension system to provide a high mobility capability to the vehicle. The modular T900 can be matched with Timoney's transfer cases, or those from other suppliers, and steering systems or be part of a complete under the hull mobility solution designed by the company.



Timoney is exhibting at IDEX on stand 09-A32 and the Lazar is on display on stand 12-E20.





Timoney Technology is a global leader in the fields of vehicle driveline technology and are specialists in the area of independent suspensions; steering systems; specialist drive solutions; transfer cases; vehicle systems engineering; vehicle dynamics, whole body vibration analysis, complete vehicle design and turnkey solutions. Timoney serves the construction, fire-fighting, vocational, military, mining and special purpose vehicle markets with both off-highway and on-highway solutions.



Based in Navan, Co. Meath, Ireland and having been in business for 50 years, the company has exported solutions to over 40 countries either directly or through its partners. Core to the Timoney approach is technology creation for technology transfer and development through partnership.



-ends-

