2016 CFM Orders Surpass 2,600 Engines

(Source: Safran; issued Feb 14, 2017)

WEST CHESTER, Ohio --- CFM International achieved near record orders in 2016, with the company booking a total of 2,677 engines, including 876 CFM56 engines (commercial, military and spares) and 1,801 LEAP engines (including commitments and spares).



2017 is already off to a good start, with more than 580 engine orders received in January. At the same time, the LEAP engine has now garnered more than 12,200 total engine orders and commitments (excluding options) at a value of $170 billion U.S. at list price.



CFM production remains at historic rates with the company delivering a total of 1,693 CFM56 engines and 77 LEAP-1A engines in 2016. The LEAP-1A engine had a very successful entry into commercial service with Pegasus Airlines in August.



2016 was also the year CFM began the transition to LEAP production. The total number of CFM56 engines produced will drop beginning this year and the full transition is expected to be completed by the year 2020, at which time the company expects to be at a rate of more than 2,000 engines per year. CFM will continue to build CFM56 spare engines for many years to support the in-service fleet and plans to produce spare parts for the program until around the year 2045.



"Our results for 2016 were fantastic, to be sure, but one of the most amazing things we saw was the continued strength of CFM56 orders." said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "We actually received 140 more CFM56 engine orders in 2016 than we had in 2015.



"On the production front, the ramp-up and transition began in earnest and things are going very well," he continued. "The supply chain continued to deliver the industry-leading quality and reliability that CFM has staked its reputation on for decades. I would never try to minimize the scope of what is ahead of us with the ramp-up, but I am confident we have the team in place that can meet this challenge."





The CFM56 and LEAP engines are products of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between Safran Aircraft Engines and GE. CFM is the world's leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines, with more than 30,700 engines delivered to date to more than 570 operators around the globe.



The LEAP engine is delivering double-digit improvements in fuel efficiency, emissions and noise, while the legendary reliability and low cost of ownership of its predecessor, the ubiquitous maintaining CFM56 engine family. The LEAP-1A is an engine as an option on the A320neo family; and the LEAP-1C engine is the sole Western powerplant for the COMAC C919; and the LEAP-1B is the sole powerplant for Boeing's new 737 MAX.



