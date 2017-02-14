Leonardo: the AW169 Helicopter Achieves FAA Validation

(Source: Leonardo; issued Feb 14, 2017)

Validation by the FAA of its certification clears the way for the AgustaWestland AW169 light intermediate twin-engine helicopter to be delivered this year to US customers; over 20 are already in service worldwide. (Leonardo photo)

The AgustaWestland AW169 light intermediate twin-engine helicopter has achieved validation by FAA of the United States of its certification, with deliveries to begin in USA this year.



A versatile, new generation twin-engine light-intermediate category helicopter, the AW169 has been designed in response to the growing market demand for an aircraft that delivers high performance, meets all the latest safety standards and has multi-role capabilities.



The AW169 incorporates several new technology features in the rotor system, engines, avionics, transmission and electric power generation and distribution systems and is ideal for VIP and EMS requirements in the United States. The type has already been selected for a range of duties including executive/private transport, air ambulance, offshore transport and utility roles, with agreements signed for over 150 units including orders and options worldwide.



The AW169 is part of the family of new generation helicopters that includes the AW139 and AW189 models, which possess the same high performance flight characteristics and safety features as well as sharing a common cockpit layout, design philosophy and maintenance/training concept. This commonality will allow more effective operations for customers operating helicopter fleets across the 4 to 9 tonne categories.



Over 20 AW169s have been delivered to date to customers around the world for a range of applications including emergency medical service, executive/private transport, utility, offshore transport and wind farm support.



An AW169 Level D full flight simulator, delivering advanced pilot training, has been certified and is in operation at the Leonardo Training Academy in Sesto Calende, Italy.



-ends-

