Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 14, 2017)

Raytheon Co., Dulles, Virginia, has been awarded a $128,450,262 firm-fixed-price with cost reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for mobile sensors operations and maintenance.



Contractor will provide non-personal services for operations and maintenance services that will ensure the availability of the Cobra King and Gray Star radar facilities to collect 100 percent of the tasked data collection opportunities that pass through its field of view.



This includes necessary support is provided 24 hours per day, 365 days per year.



Work will be performed at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida; and various overseas locations, and is expected to be complete by Oct. 31, 2021.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with one offer received. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $18,235,868 are being obligated at the time of award.



Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA7022-17-D-0001).



