Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 14, 2017)

Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is being awarded a $126,524,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract action for long lead time material (LLTM) associated with the fiscal 2019 construction of Virginia-class submarines (SSN 802) and (SSN 803).



This contract provides LLTM for steam and electric plant components, the main propulsion unit efforts and ship service turbine generator efforts, and miscellaneous hull, mechanical and electrical system components.



Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California (61 percent); Florence, New Jersey (5 percent); Coatesville, Pennsylvania (5 percent); Arvada, Colorado (4 percent); Groton, Connecticut/Quonset Point, Rhode Island (3 percent); Newport News, Virginia (3 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (3 percent); Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (2 percent); Tacoma, Washington (2 percent); and other efforts performed at various sites throughout the U.S. (12 percent), and is expected to be completed by January 2018.



Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $126,524,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) - only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-17-C-2100).







-- General Dynamics Advanced Information Systems, Pittsfield, Massachusetts, is being awarded $58,691,232 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification P00008 to a previously awarded contract (N00030-16-C-0005) for sustainment of the US. and United Kingdom (U.K.) SSBN fire control system, the U.S. SSGN attack weapon control system, including training and support equipment, and the missile fire control for the Columbia-class and U.K. Dreadnaught-class Common Missile Compartment program development, through first unit U.K. production.



Work will be performed in Pittsfield Massachusetts (90 percent); Bremerton, Washington, (3.8 percent); Kings Bay, Georgia (2.8 percent); Dahlgren, Virginia (1 percent); Cape Canaveral, Florida (1 percent); Portsmouth, Virginia (1 percent); and the United Kingdom (0.4 percent), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2021.



Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,429,432; fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,803,365; fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $16,241,862; and U.K. funding in the amount of $5,216,573 are being obligated on this award. Funds in the amount of $17,803,365 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

