Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 14, 2017)

$540,834,051 for fixed-price-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification P00008 to a previously awarded contract (N00030-16-C-0100) for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed system support.



The work will be performed in Magna, Utah (29.50 percent); Sunnyvale, California (25.40 percent); Bloomington, Minnesota (7.05 percent); Kings Bay, Georgia (6.55 percent); Silverdale, Washington (4.66 percent); Gainesville, Virginia (4.46 percent); Kingsport, Tennessee (4.40 percent); Cape Canaveral, Florida (3.87 percent); El Segundo, California (2.55 percent); Lancaster, Pennsylvania (1.76 percent); Bethel, Connecticut (1.22 percent); Inglewood, California (1.11 percent); Clearwater, Florida (1.04 percent); Joplin, Missouri (0.71 percent); Denver, Colorado (0.60 percent); St. Charles, Missouri (0.42 percent); Miamisburg, Ohio (0.35 percent); Jenkintown, Pennsylvania (0.30 percent); Palo Alto, California (0.21 percent); Campbell, California (0.18 percent); Hayward, California (0.16 percent); Carson, California (0.15 percent); Middletown, Pennsylvania (0.15 percent); Simi Valley, California (0.15 percent); O'Fallon, Missouri (0.15 percent); Huntington Beach, California (0.14 percent); San Jose, California (0.13 percent); Simsbury, Connecticut (0.12 percent); St. Joseph, Missouri (0.11 percent); Union City, California (0.11 percent); Elm City, North Carolina (0.10 percent); Newark, California (0.10 percent); Torrance, California (0.10 percent); and other various locations (less than 0.10 percent each, 1.99 percent total).



Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $453,981,651; United Kingdom funds in the amount of $50,714,400; and fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $36,138,000 are being obligated on this award, $36,138,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



