Defence Minister Unveils Full Scale Mock-up of HAL’s Indian Multi Role Helicopter

(Source: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited; issued Feb 15, 2017)

With the Indian Multi Role Helicopter project, of which a full-scale mockup was unveiled at Aero India, HAL aims to develop a 12-ton class helicopter to compete head-on with the Russian Mi-17 and French Super Puma families. (HAL photo)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Asia’s largest aerospace and defence major emerged as a show stopper during the inaugural day of the 11th edition of Aero India inaugurated by the Defence Minister Mr. Manohar Parrikar at Yelahanka today.



Mr Parrikar unveiled the full-scale mock-up of Indian Mutli Role Helicopter (IMRH) in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Paresekar, Mr. T. Suvarna Raju, CMD, HAL and other key officials at a function held at HAL Pavilion at Hall E.



HAL aims to indigenously develop 12-ton class IMRH with service ceiling of around 20,000 feet, 3,500 kg payload and a seating capacity of 24. The major roles to be performed are tactical troop transport, casualty evacuation, under slung load, combat search & rescue, anti-surface operations, off-shore operations, VIP/VVIP transport and air ambulance. The Army/IAF version will have a significant hovering and payload capability especially at high altitude.



The proposed IMRH will be powered by twin engines (to be identified), equipped with Automatic Flight Control System, state-of-the-art Mission systems, Advanced Cockpit Display and Avionic Systems, etc. to meet the Utility and Armed Roles of Indian Armed Forces. A dedicated Naval variant is also planned.



Besides the domestic defence orders, HAL will target export orders, aiming to replace the ageing fleet of similar class of helicopters that are operational in more than 40 Air Forces around the world.



The Defence Minister also visited HAL stall and witnessed the products and technologies on display.



