BIRD Aerosystems Uncovers the AeroShield POD: An All-in-One Airborne SPS Pod

(Source: BIRD Aerosystems; posted Feb 15, 2017)

The AeroShield pod integrates all the components of the self-protection suite, including 5 missile launch detectors, a missile approach confirmation sensor, 2 to 4 flare dispensers and an inertial measurement unit (IMU). (Bird photo)

HERZLIYA, Israel --- BIRD Aerosystems unveils the Aeroshield POD, an integrated solution that supports the installation of the Airborne Missile Protection Systems (AMPS) on VIP wide body aircraft. Exposed by the company for the first time, the Aeroshield POD is fully operational and was already sold to a number of customers.



BIRD Aerosystems specializes in the developing and deploying of two main product lines: Airborne Missile Protection Systems (AMPS) and Airborne Surveillance, Information and Observation (ASIO) solutions.



Integrating the AMPS-MV system which includes 5 Missile Launch Detection Sensors (MILDS), 1 Missile Approach Confirmation Sensor (MACS), 2-4 Flare Dispensers and an inertial measurement unit (IMU), BIRD's Aeroshield POD is easily installed, and provides Optimum platform protection with minimal interference to the aircraft.



Using the AMPS-MV advanced configuration which ensures a Zero False Alarm rate, Aeroshield is the only pod solution that supports protection by flares, while fully complying with EASA/FAA civil aviation regulation procedures.



Small and lightweight, the Aeroshield POD is ideal for wide body aircrafts such as the A320, B737, B777, A380 etc., and can be easily transferred between different aircraft.



Shaul Mazor, VP of marketing and business development: "The Aeroshield POD is an all-in-one solution, integrating the most advanced Airborne Missile Protection Systems in a small and lightweight platform. The system is designed to meet the growing threats of Man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) to civil and military aviation, and to fulfill the requirement for protection on wide body aircraft".





