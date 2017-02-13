MD Helicopters Celebrates the Introduction of Five MD 902 Explorers to the Hungarian National Police Air Support Fleet

(Source: MD Helicopters; issued Feb 13, 2017)

MESA ARIZ --- In late January, MD Helicopters, Inc. (MDHI) and the Hungarian National Police celebrated the addition of five (5) MD902 Explorer helicopters to their fleet at Liszt Ferenc Airport in Budapest. The five MD 902s join a historically robust air support unit that also includes three (3) MD 500E helicopters. The MD902s have been acquired to replace an aging Mi-2 fleet.



With this acquisition, the Hungarian National Police become one of the largest fleet operators of MD-brand aircraft in Eastern Europe.



The Hungarian National Police began flying the MD 500E in 1986. The National Police air support unit plays an integral role in the effective execution of Hungary’s national security needs; helping police to secure borders and providing ground and air support whenever and wherever necessary.



General Karoly Papp, head of the National Police, as well as a number of senior National Police officials along with representation from the Hungarian government were on hand to witness the January 26 arrival of the aircraft. The fleet was transferred over from the German Baden-Wurrtemberg.



“We are proud to celebrate the addition of not just one, but five MD 902 helicopters to the Hungarian National Police fleet” said Randall Schaffer, Director, Aftermarket Business Development & Customer Engagement for MD Helicopters. “The Hungarian National Police have been part of the MDHI family for more than 30 years. We could not have been more excited when we were informed they had decided to add the MD 902 to their fleet.”



The Hungarian National Police MD 902s are equipped for Night vision, 3-axis auto pilot, TCAS, digital video, high performance surveillance equipment, and cargo hooks permitting 3,000 lbs. of external load operations. Powered by two Pratt and Whitney Canada PW207E engines, the MD 902 features a fully articulated main rotor system, bearingless composite flex beams and rotor hub. Anti-torque control is provided by the patented NOTAR® system that reduces pilot workload and external noise levels, and significantly improves safety in confined areas and on offshore platforms.



“Like the MD 500E, the MD 902 is deeply rooted in a commitment to safety, reliability, and superior performance,” Schaffer concludes. “The MD 902 truly does set the standard for affordability, dependability and safety for light and medium-twin engine helicopters. We congratulate the Hungary National Police on their newest additions, and are excited to know our aircraft will play an ongoing role in the Country’s security and safety.”



-ends-

