Russian Helicopters Developing New After-Sales Service Format in India

(Source: Russian Helicopters; issued Feb 14, 2017)

MOSCOW --- Russian Helicopters, part of State Corporation Rostec, is working to improve services and create a “single-window system” - a new form of cooperation with foreign customers based on a new after-sales service strategy. A pilot project is currently being implemented in India.



The new format focuses on centralization of all processes related to after-sales services, and is the first step in providing integrated support and transitioning to helicopter service contracts covering their entire life cycle. Russian Helicopters, which designs and manufactures rotorcraft, intends to utilize existing cooperation with other Russian companies taking part in helicopter building to ensure operability throughout the full lifespan of the machines.



“For us, it is important to provide timely and quality service for Russian helicopters in India. As part of the single-window system, the holding company and parts suppliers for Russian-made helicopters will develop a complete structure of services for such helicopters for foreign operators. We will implement these acquired best practices into the global after-sales system of Russian Helicopters,” said Igor Chechikov, Russian Helicopters’ Deputy CEO for Aftersales Service, during Aero India 2017 exhibition.



Per Russian Helicopters specialists, the single-window system will increase quality of service to beat foreign competitors. With the implementation of this system, operators will avoid negotiating with hundreds of parts manufacturers as they will have “the single window” to obtain the entire range of after-sales services for the Russian made helicopters.



The system will not only significantly ease the process of setting up maintenance and repair for operators but will also reduce time to provide such services. In addition, operators will get spare parts and services certified by Russian Helicopters.



Russian Helicopters is currently involved in the process of approving long-term contracts on supply of spare parts and provision of services with operators. The holding company is also testing a method and conditions for cooperation with parts suppliers for the Russian helicopters operated by foreign customers through the “integrated center for after-sales services”.



Russian Helicopters, (part of State Corporation Rostec), is one of the global leaders in helicopter production and the only helicopter design and production powerhouse in Russia. Russian Helicopters was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Moscow. The company comprises five helicopter production facilities, two design bureaus, a spare parts production and repair facility, as well as an aftersale service branch responsible for maintenance and repair in Russia and all over the world. In 2015, its IFRS revenues increased 29.5% to RUB 220.0 billion. Deliveries reached 212 helicopters.



-ends-

