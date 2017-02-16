Supacat Unveils HMT 400 Desert Special Operations Vehicle At IDEX

(Source: Supacat; issued Feb 16, 2017)

The HMT 400 is an unarmored, lightweight variant of the Jackal vehicle used by the British Army, and optimized for operations in sandy terrain. (Supacat photo)

IDEX, Abu Dhabi --- Supacat is unveiling HMT 400 Desert, a new variant of its acclaimed “Jackal” special operations vehicle, at IDEX 2017. HMT 400 Desert will be exhibited on the International Golden Group, IGG, stand 04-C30, as Supacat’s representatives in the UAE.



HMT 400 Desert has been adapted to enhance performance in the desert’s harsh environment and climatic conditions. It has no armour and the lighter gross vehicle mass improves the power-to-weight ratio and increases mobility over deep desert sand. Further desert features include cooling, a central tyre inflation system and lightweight bead locks to enable the vehicle to be operated at the lowest tyre pressures.



The vehicle has been configured to fully comply with the UAE Presidential Guard’s requirements for a new special operations vehicle, including tactical CH-47 internal loading, and has undergone successful tactical trials and testing by UAE forces over the summer. The HMT series, widely known as `Jackal`, has been battle proven in service with numerous elite special forces worldwide.



“Supacat is committed to supporting the region and in the event that HMT 400 Desert is selected by the UAE Presidential Guard a large element of the production and subsequent support programmes will be conducted in UAE”, said Phil Applegarth, Head of Supacat.



The flexibility of the HMT series has been recently demonstrated by Supacat in developing additional variants and conversions to meet wider and emerging requirements. These include HMT in the Recovery, Logistic Support and Gun Towing roles as well as a unique 4x4 to 6x6 convertible feature, which were announced in September at DVD in the UK.





Supacat is part of SC Group. It is an innovative engineering and design company providing global, defence focussed products and services with offices in the UK and Australia. Its agility and speed enables Supacat to provide and fully support high performance solutions in short timescales. The UK Ministry of Defence’s procurement of Jackal and Coyote vehicles demonstrates the regard in which Supacat’s capabilities and products are held.



SC Group is the brand name for SC Group-Global Ltd, a holding company for a number of international businesses providing global, cross-sector products and services with offices in the UK and Australia. It is one of the world’s leading Groups of companies specialising in the design and development of equipment operating in harsh environments, from defence to marine, oil & gas, renewable energy, nuclear power and mineral exploration.



-ends-

