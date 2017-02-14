Ukroboronprom Demonstrates Aviation Developments in India

(Source: Ukroboronprom; issued Feb 14, 2017)

UOP SE “SpetsTehnoExport” represents more than 20 types of aviation industry equipment in the frameworks of India’s largest specialized aerospace exhibition AeroIndia-2017, held 14 – 18 February in Bangalore.



Ukrainian exposition is represented by models of military transport aircraft by SE “Antonov”, including the new An-132 and An-178, unmanned aircraft “Sparrow-LE” and “Sparrow” by “Spaytek,” air-to-air missiles R-27R , R-27ET and P-73, protection means for aircraft and helicopters ADROS and ASO, as well as ATGMs “Combat” by SJSHC “Artem”, air launchers by Krasylivsky Aggregate Plant. “Plant 410 Civil Aviation” and “Odessa Aircraft Repair Plant” demonstrate their potential in modernization of military transport aircraft.



11th International aerospace exhibition AeroIndia became the center of cooperation for aviation industry defense enterprises throughout Asia. World’s leading military and civilian aircraft industry companies participate in this exhibition.



Last year SFTE “SpetsTechnoExport” successfully represented Ukrainian defense industry at the international Land, Naval and Internal Homeland Security Systems Exhibition DefExpo-2016, during which a number of agreements were reached on launch of joint defense projects with India.



