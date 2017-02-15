Thales Will Supply Continuous Wave Illumination Transmitters to the Royal Danish Navy

(Source: Thales; issued Feb 15, 2017)

On 31 January 2017, Thales has been awarded a contract by the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization for the delivery of 14 Continuous Wave Illumination (CWI) transmitters to be integrated in the current ESSM fire control systems on-board the Absalon and Iver Huitfeldt class vessels of the Royal Danish Navy.



Key Points

--Thales will deliver 14 CWI (Continuous Wave Illumination) transmitters to the Royal Danish Navy

--Thales’s CWI transmitter utilizes Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology and incorporates a proven missile waveform generator (MWFG)

--The first delivery will be made mid-2019 and the last system will be delivered in 2021



The CWI transmitter is one of the key components in the fire control chain by providing the x-band signal to illuminate the threat and allow the Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM), a medium-range, surface-to-air US missile, to “home in” on the reflected signal.



Thales’s CWI transmitter utilizes state-of-the-art Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology and incorporates a proven missile waveform generator (MWFG) building block to provide unrivalled performance. The design is scalable to support emerging missile modes and threats.



“The CWI transmitter is an important product in our strategy as it strengthens our ability to provide complete ESSM fire control solutions in the market,” said Geert van der Molen, Surface radars and above water systems VP at Thales in the Netherlands.



The first delivery will be made mid-2019 and the last system will be delivered in 2021. A second contract was signed for the sustainment support of the CWI systems until 2049.





Thales has been involved in Danish projects since 1991. Today, Thales employs more than 110 people in Denmark and functions as the hub for eight countries in Northern Europe.



In Defence, Thales designs and produces radars in all three domains; air, land and naval. Thales has equipped the Royal Danish Navy with radars on its five latest vessels and the Danish Army's armoured vehicle fleet with communications system. Thales supplied the SMART-S Mk2 air surveillance radar to the two Absalon class vessels and the APAR multifunction radar and SMART-L Volume Search Radar to the three Iver Huitfeldt class ships.



Thales is as well present in the Aerospace domain where it holds a dominant market share in Air Traffic Management in Denmark. In Ground Transportation, Thales is upgrading the Banedanmark’s signalling system in Jutland which covers approximately 1,200 kilometres of the Danish railway network.



-ends-

