Israel Aerospace Industries and Dynamatic Technologies Limited Sign a Cooperation Agreement on Mini UAVs in India

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued Feb 15, 2017)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (DTL) have announced today their cooperation to jointly address the needs of the Indian UAV market. This announcement followed a significant milestone with both companies signing a cooperation agreement regarding the production, assembly and support of mini UAVs in India, at the Aero India exhibition currently underway in Bangalore.



The agreement encompasses the transfer of technology and production capabilities from IAI to DTL to enable the indigenous capability for mini UAV systems for the benefit of Indian end-users and in support of the Indian government's "Make in India" initiative. This agreement can serve as a solid foothold for much broader collaboration between the parties in the field of UAVs in India, while retaining the continuity of existing programs and enabling the implementation of new ones.



For 25 years IAI has been working hand-in-hand with the Indian Government and various services to supply them with its state-of-the-art UAV systems and technologies to their utmost satisfaction. IAI has been able to build a robust customer support infrastructure over the years through the support of many high-end local Indian partners. The new strategic collaboration with DTL will provide both IAI and DTL with the opportunity to offer the Indian Army very capable UAV solutions with local production and support. DTL's superior aerospace production technologies and experience with mini UAVs in India, along with IAI's leading technologies and experience will undoubtedly ensure that the Indian customer receives the best possible solution.



Shaul Shahar, IAI EVP and General Manager of IAI's Military Aircraft Group: "India is one of IAI's main strategic customers; hence our relationship with Indian users, customers, and companies is critical. It is, therefore, our intention to transfer a significant part of our UAV activity to India in the near future, in accordance with the "Make in India" policy. We are delighted to join our new partner DTL and jointly offer best-of-breed solutions for India."



Mr. Udayant Malhoutra, CEO & Managing Director Dynamatic Technologies Ltd: "This partnership with IAI has the perfect elements essential to build a UAV enterprise in India, under the Government's Make In India initiative. Dynamatic already manufactures major complex assemblies for global OEMs and we have already built a robust supply-chain ecosystem in India. This is the foundation upon which the industrialization of world-class UASs will be developed."





IAI Ltd. is Israel's largest aerospace and defense company and a globally recognized technology and innovation leader, specializing in developing and manufacturing advanced, state-of-the-art systems for air, space, sea, land, cyber and homeland security. Since 1953, the company has provided advanced technology solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide including: satellites, missiles, weapon systems and munitions, unmanned and robotic systems, radars, C4ISR and more.



Dynamatic Technologies designs and builds high precision systems and sub-systems for Aerospace, Automotive, Hydraulics, and Homeland Security & Defense. With futuristic design and manufacturing facilities in India, Europe and USA, the company is able to meet customer's exacting requirements in 6 continents.



Dynamatic has been associated with Indian Ministry of Defense for over 2 decades and has been awarded for Indigenization of defense production in the year 2002. Dynamatic has been the developmental partner with DRDO for Lakshya, a pilotless target UAV for which it received " creative partner award from the DRDO. Dynamatic Oldland Aerospace is engaged in manufacture of complex assemblies for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, HAL as also Airbus, Boeing and BELL Helicopters.



-ends-

