Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 15, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co., Sunnyvale, California, is being awarded $95,355,755 for cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification P00020 to previously awarded contract N00030-15-C-0100 in support of the Trident II (D5) missile production and D5 Deployed Systems Support.



The work will be performed in: Sunnyvale, California (41.56 percent); Cape Canaveral, Florida (33.15 percent); Kings Bay, Georgia (9.34 percent); Silverdale, Washington (8.14 percent); Magna, Utah (2.92 percent); Palo Alto, California (1.03 percent); Poulsbo, Washington (0.90 percent); Clearwater, Florida (0.48 percent); Gainesville, Virginia (0.31 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (0.18 percent); Atlanta, Georgia (0.16 percent); Elkton, Maryland (0.16 percent); and other various locations (less than 0.10 percent each, 1.67 percent total), with work expected to be completed by Feb. 4, 2018.



Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $90,137,599; and research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,218,156 are being obligated on this award. Contract funds in the amount of $90,137,599 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

