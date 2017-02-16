Elbit Systems Subsidiary in the U.S. Receives a $102 Million ID/IQ Contract for the Supply of Mortar Fire Control Systems to the U.S. Army

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued Feb 16, 2017)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that its subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America LLC., was awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract to provide and field mortar fire control systems for the U.S. Army. The contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey. If fully ordered, the maximum value of the contract is $102 million to be performed over a five-year period.



“Elbit Systems of America provides soldiers enhanced capabilities and fire power to perform combat missions”, said Raanan Horowitz, president and chief executive officer of Elbit Systems of America. “Our company is focused on providing advanced and proven capabilities that our nation’s warfighters can trust to accomplish their mission and return home”.



Elbit Systems of America’s mortar fire control systems for the U.S. Army consist of Mortar Fire Control Systems Mounted (MFCS-M), Mortar Fire Control Systems Dismounted (MFCS-D) and a lightweight handheld mortar ballistic computer. This improves mission success with greater accuracy while reducing potential exposure to the enemy.





