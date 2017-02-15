Russia: Contract of S-400 Missile Systems to China at Manufacturing Stage

(Source: China Military; issued Feb 15, 2017)

BEIJING --- Russia's contract on the sale of S-400 air defense missile systems to China is at the manufacturing stage, reported Russian news agency Sputnik on Tuesday, citing Victor Kladov, director for international cooperation of the Rostec state corporation.



"Thus far there is an operating contract signed with China on the supply of S-400, it is in the production phase," Sputnik quoted Kladov as saying.



Previously, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Rogozin told reporters that Russia had equipped its own armed forces with the most up-to-date S-400 missile systems, and would also supply them to its strategic partners such as China and India.



The S-400 is Russia's next-generation air defense system, carrying three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range.



-ends-

