Russia, India Initial Contract On R&D for 5th-Generation Fighter Jet

(Source: TASS Defense; published Feb 15, 2017)

BANGALORE --- Russia and India have initialed a draft R&D contract for development of the fifth-generation fighter jet, Deputy Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Vladimir Drozhzhov told TASS.



"Russian and Indian specialists have agreed and initialed a draft R&D contract for the development of a perspective multipurpose fighter jet. The Russian side is ready for signing the contract. We expect a decision from the Indian side on this issue," he said.



The advanced multipurpose fighter jet will be no inferior to Russia’s Perspective Aviation Complex of Frontline Aviation (PAK FA) by its combat capabilities and characteristics, Drozhzhov said.



Russia’s hi-tech corporation Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said late last year that the contract for developing the fifth-generation fighter jet might be signed before the end of 2016.



In 2007, Russia and India signed an agreement on the joint development of the Fifth-Generation Fighting Aircraft. The Indian Air Force is expected to be the initial customer for the planes, which will be subsequently supplied to third countries.



Russia Ready to Export Advanced Mig-35 Fighter to India

(Source: TASS Defense; published Feb 15, 2017)

BENGALURU --- Russia is ready to supply India with sophisticated Mikoyan MiG-35 (NATO reporting name: Fulcrum-F) multirole fighters, should India be interested in the type, Vladimir Drozhzhov, deputy director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), has told TASS.



"If India takes interest [in the MiG-35], Russia is ready to deliver it, all the more so that MiG fighter jets are well known to Indian pilots and India has the adequate infrastructure to operate them, which is not the fact as far as the French-made Rafale fighters are concerned," Drozhzhov said.



The testing of the MiG-35 will be complete in the coming years, MiG Corporation Director General Ilya Tarasenko said at the Aero India 2017 air show.



"They [the trials] have been under way smoothly. We shall complete them in the coming years," he replied.



MiG Corp. is prepared to offer its MiG-35 in the bidding on the Indian contract, Tarasenko added. "Our objective is to have the MiG-35 in the Indian Air Force’s [IAF] inventory. Therefore, we shall bid in any tender in India," he said.



According to Tarasenko, the corporation offering the MiG-35 also can offer India offset programs similar to those covered by the MiG-29K/KUB (Fulcrum-D) carrierborne fighter program.



"The MiG-35 is of interest to IAF in terms of price and effectiveness. We are ready to discuss the sale with our Indian partners. The aircraft can use the whole range of the in-service and under-development Russian and foreign weapons, including those designed for heavy fighters," he said.



According to Tarasenko, the company is willing to make "big steps" under the Make in India program announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"This means that the local manufacturing content will be discussed comprehensively. Our corporation has proven itself in this sphere by upgrading the [IAF-operated] MiG-29s to UPG standard," the MiG Corp. director general explained.



United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) President Yuri Slyusar said the other day that the company had snagged a Russian Defense Ministry’s order for two advanced MiG-35 multirole fighters to be delivered in 2017-2018.



"We have got a contract for two MiG-35 aircraft for the period of 2017-2018," he said at the air show in Bengaluru.



The MiG-35 is an advanced Russian-built Generation 4++ multirole fighter derived from the MiG-29K/KUB and MiG-29M/M2 combat aircraft. It features improved flight characteristics, cutting-edge avionics and a formidable weapons suite comprising a wide array of air-to-air and air-to-surface guided missiles and smart bombs.



The MiG-35 was unveiled to potential foreign buyers in late January. It will have been in the factory trials by the Gromov Flight Research Center in the Moscow Region throughout 2017. Then its official tests will follow. Once the latter are completed, the Russian Defense Ministry will start the sophisticated fighter’s acquisition. -



