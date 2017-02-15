Russia Working On Pact to Modernise Sukhoi Fighters

(Source: Hindu Business Line; posted Feb 15, 2017)

By Nayanima Basu

BENGALURU, India --- The Russian government is negotiating an agreement with India to jointly modernise and develop the multi-role fighter jet Sukhoi Su-30MKI.



“All the necessary contract documents related to the modernisation of Su-30MKI aircraft have been prepared. We are expecting a decision from India. We speak of deep upgrading of the radar and other combat features,” said Vladimir Drozhzhov, Deputy Director, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of Russia.



Speaking on the sidelines of Aero India, he said this will be the fifth-generation Su-30MKI and will have brand new Russia-made engines AL-41F, far superior to its predecessors, he said.



Russia is also keen on offering its MiG and Sukhoi aircraft for the Indian Navy programme to acquire 57 carrier-based war planes.



It is keenly observing the statement by the Minister of Defence, Manohar Parrikar, on Tuesday that India will buy 400 aircraft in the next 30-40 years.



“We shall definitely participate in this tender. We have sent our proposal even before the announcement was made,” he added.



On the issue of jointly producing the Kamov-226T attack helicopters, he said the talks are on track.



The deal has two sides to it. Under the first phase, Russia will be delivering 60 helicopters to India while in the second phase, the process of localisation will start between both countries.



Russian Helicopters, Rosoboronexport and HAL Corporation had created a joint venture in October to localise the production of Ka-226Ts, under a deal worth $1 billion.



