Saab Partners with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for Transfer of Technology

(Source: Saab; issued Feb 17, 2017)

Saab subsidiary Saab Grintek Defence (SGD) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Avionics Division have signed a contract to deliver transfer of technology (ToT) between South Africa and India.



Announced at Aero India 2017, the contract - valued at ZAR112 million (USD8.5 million) - will see the transfer of technology for in-country maintenance of Saab’s Integrated Defensive Aids Suite (IDAS) system in India.



IDAS has been selected as the electronic warfare (EW) self-protection system for Indian Air Force and Indian Army Aviation Corps variants of the HAL Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter.



The maintenance ToT provides for the supply and commissioning of test infrastructure at HAL Hyderabad along with documentation and training of HAL personnel in both Centurion, South Africa, and Hyderabad.



“The export of this technology to India bodes well for future manufacturing and skills transfers, and for building an ongoing mutually beneficial partnership in line with the ‘Make in India’ initiative,” says Trevor Raman, President and CEO of Saab Grintek Defence.



The ToT programme will run for 24 months and will qualify HAL Hyderabad as a Saab-approved IDAS repair facility. HAL will focus on maintenance and repair of IDAS equipment for the Indian end-users. Saab will continue to support HAL Hyderabad with critical spares and proprietary components for the entire service life of IDAS.



The contract follows a long-term business agreement signed by SGD and HAL in 2005, which provides for the delivery of IDAS equipment by SGD, based on annual orders. Series production of IDAS systems at SGD is currently underway with more than 200 ordered to date.





Saab is a global company with operations and employees in about 35 countries around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab constantly develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

