Estonia Concluded a Political Agreement with Latvia and Lithuania for the Rapid Movement of NATO Allied Forces

(Source: Estonia Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 16, 2017)

At the Permanent Representation of Estonia to NATO, at NATO Headquarters, in Brussels, Minister of Defence Margus Tsahkna, along with Latvian Minister of Defence Raimonds Bergmanis and Lithuanian Minister of Defence Raimundas Karobilis, signed a joint communiqué for the faster and simpler movement of NATO Allied Forces within Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.



“The purpose of the joint communiqué is to achieve the legal capability by June to receive NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) within 24 hours and prepositioned units within 48 hours,” said Minister of Defence Tsahkna. “Bureaucracy and the borders of member countries should not hinder the readiness and fast movement of NATO Allied Forces”.



Minister of Defence Margus Tsahkna is participating in a two-day meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.



-ends-

