General Dynamics Wins $170 Million Enterprise Cyber Network Defense Contract from Defense Intelligence Agency

(Source: General Dynamics Information Technology; issued Feb 16, 2017)

FAIRFAX, Va. --- General Dynamics Information Technology, a business unit of General Dynamics (GD), was awarded a task order by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) to provide a wide range of cyber security services required to defend intelligence networks and systems for the Agency, Combatant Commands and various Military Services.



The Enterprise Cyber Network Defense contract has a five-year ordering period of $170 million and was awarded under DIA's Enhanced Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise (E-SITE), multiple award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract vehicle.



General Dynamics will provide a variety of technical, functional and managerial services, including cyber security engineering and incident detection and response and threat fusion services. Work on the contract will be performed within the Northeast, National Capitol and Pacific regions; Norfolk, Va.; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; and multiple locations in the United Kingdom.



"General Dynamics Information Technology will continue to provide robust cyber defense to support the DIA's enterprise, networks and security domains," said Bernie Guerry, Senior Vice President of General Dynamics Information Technology's Intelligence Solutions division. "The company will deliver exceptional support to the DIA worldwide against an increasingly challenging cyber threat."





For more than 30 years, General Dynamics has supported the DIA and the transformation and expansion of its mission scope. The company will continue that support and leverage its thorough understanding of DIA's history, present state and future goals in providing accessible intelligence to a broadening and global user base.



-ends-

