NATO and Finland Step Up Cyber Defence Cooperation

(Source: North Atlantic Treaty Organization; issued Feb 16, 2017)

In the face of a rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape, strong partnerships play a key role in effectively addressing cyber challenges. Today (16 February 2017), NATO and Finland stepped up their engagement with the signing of a Political Framework Arrangement on cyber defence cooperation. The arrangement will allow NATO and Finland to better protect and improve the resilience of their networks.



“We look forward to enhancing our situational awareness and exchanging best practices with Finland, including through dedicated points of contact for rapid information exchange on early warning information and lessons learned,” said Ambassador Sorin Ducaru, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges.



“This arrangement is a good example of the cooperation between NATO and Finland – it is practical, substantial and at the same time mutually beneficial. Finland sees many opportunities of enhanced cooperation for example in conducting training and exercises in the cyber domain,” said Mr. Jukka Juusti, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence of Finland.



The signing of this arrangement is the latest example of long-standing cooperation on cyber defence between NATO and Finland. Finland is actively engaged with NATO on a number of cyber defence activities, including participation in NATO’s annual flagship cyber defence exercise – Cyber Coalition, as well as NATO’s Crisis Management Exercise.



NATO tailors its engagement with partner countries on a case-by-case basis, considering shared values, mutual interest and common approaches to cyber defence.



A Political Framework Agreement on Cyber Defence Signed Between Finland and NATO

(Source: Finland Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 16, 2017)

Permanent Secretary Jukka Juusti from the Ministry of Defence signed on 16 February 2017 in Brussels a political framework agreement on cyber defence between Finland and Nato. The framework agreement has been prepared since 2011.



While the Defence Forces, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs played key roles in the preparations the work involved a number of other ministries, too. The parliamentary Defence Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee were informed of the framework agreement before it was signed.



Framework agreement was signed by Permanent Secretary Jukka Juusti and Ambassador Sorin Ducaru, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges.



There is a growing risk of cyber threats. Finland?s national cyber security and cyber defence will be bolstered when Finland participates in international cooperation. The cooperation with Nato to develop cyber defence capabilities contributes to developing national defence and to achieving the goals of cyber defence in the Defence Forces.



Finland has cooperated with Nato in the area of cyber defence already for many years but the cooperation was not based on a document listing common goals of both parties. The agreement that was now signed provides a framework to improve, for example, situational awareness and compatibility, capabilities building, detection of cyber incidents and resilience to disruptions in information networks. It will also be easier to exchange information and promote learning.



Finland is the first Partnership for Peace country that Nato has signed an agreement with in the field of cyber defence.



A framework agreement promotes cooperation opportunities but it is not legally binding, nor does it obligate or create new powers for the parties involved. As the agreement only concerns authorities and official networks, natural persons and for example actors in the business life will not be affected by the agreement.



Deepening of cooperation in the areas mentioned in the document requires that authorities agree on the goals and contents of the cooperation in detail.



