HAL Signs MoU with CPWD for Greenfield Helicopter Factory Infrastructure Development at Tumakuru

(Source: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited; issued Feb 17, 2017)

BENGALURU --- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for execution of infrastructure development works at HAL’s new Greenfield helicopter facility at Tumakuru. The MoU was signed at a programme held as part of Aero India 2017 here today.



“The project spread over 615 acres of land allotted by the Government of Karnataka will house infrastructure for production and testing facilities, self-sufficient manufacturing capabilities of a wide range of helicopters of 3-ton to 12-ton class”, says Mr. T. Suvarna Raju, CMD, HAL.



Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for HAL’s new helicopter manufacturing facility at Biderehalla Kaval, Gubbi Taluk, Tumakuru last year on January 3, 2016.



Under this collaboration, HAL and CPWD are set to execute stage 1 construction. Mr T Suvarna Raju, CMD, HAL, Mr Narendra Kumar, Additional Director General, CPWD, Mr V Natarajan, General Manager, Helicopter Division, HAL and other senior officers were present on the occasion.



-ends-

