HAL Bags IAI Orders for Supply of Boeing Main Deck Cargo Door

(Source: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited; issued Feb 17, 2017)

BENGALURU --- HAL has been selected by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for further supply of Boeing 737 Main Deck Cargo Door and a contract to this effect was signed at Aero India 2017 on February 17, 2017. “This reflects the confidence reposed by our valued customer”, says Mr. T. Suvarna Raju, CMD, HAL.



HAL has already manufactured and supplied more than 30 of 737 Main Deck Cargo Doors to IAI. Appreciating the timely delivery and quality, IAI has placed further orders.



