Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 16, 2017)

Navistar Defense LLC, Lisle, Illinois, was awarded a $35,077,157 firm-fixed-price, foreign military sales contract (Pakistan) for the procurement of 40 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) MaxxPro Dash DXM foreign military sales vehicles, various support items, and contractor logistics and technical support services.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in West Point, Mississippi; and Pakistan, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2018.



Fiscal 2010 other funds in the amount of $35,077,157 were obligated at the time of the award.



Army Contracting Command – Tank and Automotive, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-17-C-0038).



-ends-

