Oshkosh Defense Displays Next Generation Vehicles Equipped for the Modern Battlefield at IDEX 2017

OSHKOSH, Wis. --- Oshkosh Defense, LLC will showcase its MRAP All-Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV) and Light Combat Tactical All-Terrain Vehicle (L-ATV), the U.S. military’s JLTV solution, at the IDEX Conference 2017. The vehicles will be on display at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, in Abu Dhabi from February 19-23, 2017.



“Our M-ATV and L-ATV platforms serve a full spectrum of military and security missions around the world,” said George Mansfield, vice president and general manager of International Programs for Oshkosh Defense. “Both platforms having a place on today’s modern and undefined battlefields, these vehicles represent a new generation of protection, mobility, lethality and communications, which is allowing customers to redefine their ground vehicle capability.”



The battle-proven M-ATV Family of Vehicles combines best-in-class off-road mobility and life-saving survivability to deliver optimal protected mobility with MRAP-level protection against IEDs and other battlefield threats. The M-ATV Assault variant on display is outfitted with a Moog Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (RIwP), which can help achieve tactical unit overmatch with proven precision lethality in any operational environment.



The featured RIwP configuration employs the Orbital ATK M230LF 30mm lightweight automatic chain gun, an M249 machine gun, a Javelin missile, and the DRS Long Range target acquisition sensor suite. RIwP provides commanders with options of direct fire, missile, sight and non-lethal configurations to meet changing enemy threats. It also improves soldier situational awareness with a gunner’s hatch and protects them through weapon reload under armor.



The M-ATV is further equipped with the DRS Technologies Driver’s Vision Enhancer and Enhanced Situational Awareness System to provide greater coverage and mission capability.



M-ATVs are offered in standard and extended wheel base models with five variants to meet mission requirements for militaries and security forces around the world. The M-ATV variants include:



--M-ATV Special Forces

--M-ATV Assault

--M-ATV Engineer

--M-ATV Command

--M-ATV Utility



After years of U.S. Government testing, the Oshkosh JLTV Family of Vehicles is recognized as the most capable light tactical vehicles ever built, providing troops with the payload, performance and protection they need for current and future battlefields. Built with the future in mind, the JLTV takes lessons learned from past conflicts to prepare for threats unknown.



The JLTV General Purpose variant on display is equipped with an EOS R-400S-MK2 remote weapon system integrated with Orbital ATK’s M230 LF 30 mm lightweight automatic chain gun to demonstrate the vehicle’s ability to support increased lethality including a medium caliber weapon system.



The JLTV is available in 2-door and 4-door models in the following configurations:

--JLTV Utility

--JLTV General Purpose

--JLTV Close Combat Weapons Carrier

--JLTV Heavy Guns Carrier



Oshkosh Defense leadership will be available to discuss the Oshkosh M-ATV and L-ATV Family of Vehicles, and the Company’s full portfolio of Heavy, Medium, Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) and protected vehicles, technologies, integration capabilities and aftermarket solutions at IDEX 2017 in booth 02-B11.





Oshkosh Defense is a leading provider of tactical wheeled vehicles and life cycle sustainment services. For decades, Oshkosh has been mobilizing military and security forces around the globe by offering a full portfolio of heavy, medium, light and highly protected military vehicles to support our customers' missions.



