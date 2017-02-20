Rapid, Low Cost Vehicle Development from Timoney

(Source: Timoney; issued Feb 20, 2017)

A new way of creating wheeled AFVs, which is faster and more cost effective and can reduce development time and costs by as much as 75% compared to traditional vehicle development has been announced by Timoney. (Timoney image)

NAVAN, Ireland --- A new, faster and more cost effective way of developing armoured vehicles is announced today by Timoney. The working methodology that Timoney has developed reduces project timelines and development costs through the initial stages of new vehicle programmes by as much as 75% compared to traditional methods.



The proven process uses an iterative, highly collaborative working model and leverages the experience that Timoney has gained through 50 years of off-highway vehicle development.



Timoney has created this process to assist both established OEM's and emerging vehicle manufacturers with the development of 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 vehicles. Timoney are able to rapidly develop full under hull chassis solutions incorporating all required automotive systems and centred on its cutting edge driveline technology leaving its OEM partners free to develop survivability solutions and mission packages in parallel.



"Whilst we are not a vehicle OEM, we have probably been instrumental in the development of more 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 vehicles than most of the main players in the market today," said Shane O'Neill, Chief Executive of Timoney. "Using this experience and our unique operating model we are able to help well-established OEMs to significantly shorten their development cycle and position them to win programmes that otherwise may be inaccessible due to time and cost."



"For those just entering the market and looking to develop indigenous vehicle skills this process provides a wide range of automotive design, development and prototyping skills and an immediate capability that ordinarily would take many years to acquire. This enables them to eliminate technical and commercial risk and to get their vehicles to market much quicker," added Mr O'Neill.



Timoney, working with its customers, has developed a range of flexible commercial solutions aligned to its ethos of technology creation for technology transfer and development through collaboration. These include licencing and technology transfer models that provide access to the IP which the company has developed.



Timoney Technology is a global leader in the fields of vehicle driveline technology and are specialists in the area of independent suspensions; steering systems; specialist drive solutions; transfer cases; vehicle systems engineering; vehicle dynamics, whole body vibration analysis, complete vehicle design and turnkey solutions.



Based in Navan, Co. Meath, Ireland and having been in business for 50 years, the company has exported solutions to over 40 countries either directly or through its partners. Core to the Timoney approach is technology creation for technology transfer and development through partnership.



