Siham Al Khaleej Technology, Leonardo and MBDA Present Their New "SIHAM³" Combined Anti-Air and Anti-Surface Weapon System at IDEX 2017

(Source: MBDA; issued Feb 17, 2017)

The new naval mount exhibited by SAKT, Leonardo and MBDA provides smaller naval units with a single weapon system combining missile-based short-range air-defense with a 30mm anti-surface gun and their sensors. (MBDA photo)

At IDEX 2017, the UAE company Siham Al Khaleej Technology (SAKT), together with Leonardo and MBDA are presenting an innovative and cost-effective weapon system designated “SIHAM³”, providing a comprehensive and stand-alone anti-air and anti-surface capability to all types of warships.



This industrial cooperation will be officially announced during IDEX 2017 and a mock-up of the system will be displayed at the SAKT booth, B-0004, at NAVDEX.



In particular, SAKT will be responsible for integration of the “SIHAM³” weapon system, which combines two Leonardo products: the OTO Marlin WS 30mm Naval Gun and the Medusa MK4/B Electro-Optical Fire Control System (EO-FCS) providing a stand-alone capability to detect and track with high accuracy either air or surface targets. The system is completed with an MBDA Twin Air Defence Mistral missile launcher on a single mounting.



This new system will be fully controlled by a single operator and will allow for a significant reduction in the ship’s installation requirement thanks to a single mounted system.



A further evolution of the SIHAM³ will allow integration with a Combat Management System (CMS).



This “Made in the UAE” system will be developed, produced, assembled and integrated by the three parties together.





Siham Al Khaleej Technology is a UAE company focused on designing, manufacturing, integrating and providing after-sales support of best-in-class Maritime System solutions, focusing on transfer of technology from primary international partners for customers in the MENA region. SAKT complements Al Fattan Ship Industry and Etihad Ship Building capabilities to fulfil the Al Fattan Industry Group strategic vision of providing whole military vessel turnkey solutions in the GCC and MENA region.



Leonardo is among the top ten global players in Aerospace, Defence and Security and Italy’s main industrial company. As a single entity from January 2016, Leonardo operates in the most competitive international markets by leveraging its areas of technology and product leadership.



With a significant presence in five European countries (France, United-Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain) and within the USA, in 2015 MBDA achieved a turnover of 2.9 billion euros with an order book of 15.1 billion euros. MBDA is jointly held by Airbus Group (37.5%), BAE Systems (37.5%), and Leonardo (25%).



