UAE's NIMR Automotive Debuts Latest-Generation MRAP at Abu Dhabi Defence Exhibition

(Source: EDIC; issued Feb 18, 2017)

The JAIS, previously known as the N35, has been improved and is now the most protected vehicle to roll off the production line at the new NIMR factory in Abu Dhabi. (NIMR photo)

ABU DHABI --- NIMR Automotive, a subsidiary of Emirates Defence Industries Company (EDIC), the UAE's integrated defence manufacturing and services platform is showcasing its new JAIS 6x6 military vehicle at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), demonstrating Abu Dhabi's growing capabilities in military manufacturing.



"This vehicle is a major milestone for NIMR as we grow our production, expand our product range and break into new markets in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia," said Dr. Fahad Saif Harhara, CEO of NIMR Automotive.



"It's the largest vehicle in our range, providing exceptional mobility and protection on the modern battlefield. Our vehicles utilise groundbreaking technology, helping us realise our ambition to become the leading military vehicle company in the MENA region," he added.



Since last exhibiting at IDEX in 2015, NIMR has witnessed demonstrable growth through the expansion of its capabilities and vehicle range, development of greater production capacity, and new strategic global partnerships agreed.



These efforts have culminated in the debut of the JAIS, the most protected vehicle to roll off the production line at the new NIMR factory in Abu Dhabi, where the MENA region's leading manufacturer of wheeled military vehicles has its base.



Previously known as the N35, the JAIS 6x6 is a highly mobile, multi-role vehicle with world-class protection against mines, IEDs and ballistic missiles, offering the essential balance between firepower, survivability, mobility to address conventional and asymmetric operations.



NIMR will feature its full range of capabilities at IDEX alongside twelve other EDIC companies on the largest single stand at the exhibition, showcasing the latest developments and innovations from the UAE's defence industry.



NIMR is set unveil several other new vehicles at the show, which attracts thousands of visitors to Abu Dhabi every two years, demonstrating the company's growing capabilities to address total fleet solutions for Armed Forces.



NIMR, as part of EDIC is committed to advancing Economic Vision 2030 of Abu Dhabi by increasing self-sufficiency in military industry, growing the industrial base, diversifying away from oil and developing a knowledge-based economy and skilled workforce





NIMR Automotive, a subsidiary of the Emirates Defence Industry Company (EDIC) delivers highly capable wheeled military vehicles that are designed for the harshest environments, across a diverse scope of mission requirements.



NIMR's range of desert-proven 4x4 and 6x6 vehicles are available in armoured or non-armoured configurations, with modular configurable crew capacity and payload, where protection and mobility is the focus of our design activities.



Emirates Defence Industries Company (EDIC) is the region's premier integrated national defence services and manufacturing platform, providing world-class facilities, technology and support services. Based in the UAE, the company brings together the combined capabilities of the UAE's defence industries into a single integrated platform to enhance value for our clients, shareholders, partners and other stakeholders.



-ends-

